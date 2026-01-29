Senegal and Morocco face heavy fines for unsporting conduct at Africa Cup final

Senegal and Morocco both face heavy fines from the Confederation of African Football over chaotic scenes at the 2025 AFCON final.

Ten days after winning the Africa Cup of Nations championship in Rabat, Senegal are being called to account for their behaviour during the final against host nation Morocco. Now they’re facing heavy fines from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

In all, the team will have to pay more than $700,000 for unsporting conduct from its staff, players and fans.

Coach Pape Bouna Thiaw has also been suspended for five matches, while players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismail Sarr both received two-match bans.

The sanctions are a result of a protest, led by Thiaw, that saw players briefly leave the pitch. Senegal claimed the referees were biased in favour of home team Morocco after a late goal was disallowed.

But Morocco hasn’t escaped unscathed. It’s also been fined more than $400,000 for charges including unsporting conduct, obstructing the referee and fans’ use of lasers.

Defender Achraf Hakimi has received a two-match suspension, with one match suspended for a year. Mid-fielder Ismael Saibari has been banned for three matches.

CAF rejected Morocco’s protest against Senegal over alleged regulation breaches, confirming the West African team as champions with their 1–0 extra‑time win.