Key Moscow meeting: Putin, US envoy, and former advisor discuss peace

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a late-night meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, on Thursday. The talks coincide with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s announcement that peace proposals are “nearly ready,” setting the stage for critical trilateral negotiations set to begin Friday in the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting, detailed by the Kremlin press service, included Russian presidential foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev.

Notably, Josh Gruenbaum of the U.S. Government Procurement Agency also participated, marking his first involvement in such high-level emissary talks with Putin.

The inclusion of diverse officials points to the complex, multi-faceted nature of the ongoing negotiations.

A major unresolved issue remains

While progress is hinted at, a substantial hurdle remains.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed that “one major issue” is still unresolved in the negotiations, though he did not specify its nature.

This echoes President Zelenskyy’s acknowledgment that the future status of Russian-occupied territories in eastern Ukraine is a key point of contention.

Zelenskyy stresses need for mutual compromise

From Davos, President Zelenskyy outlined both advances and firm requirements for any deal.

He stated that postwar security guarantees, crucial for Ukraine, are already agreed upon with the United States, though they would require ratification.

Striking a firm tone, Zelenskyy emphasized that compromise must be mutual, stating, “Russians have to be ready for compromises because, you know, everybody has to be ready, not only Ukraine.”

Trilateral talks to convene in UAE

The diplomatic push enters a new phase immediately, with Zelenskyy announcing that two days of trilateral meetings involving the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia are scheduled to begin Friday in the United Arab Emirates.

This round of talks will test whether the groundwork laid in bilateral discussions can translate into a viable roadmap for peace, as all sides navigate the unresolved major issues and the imperative for compromise.