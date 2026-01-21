Ivory Coast: Robert Beugré Mambé reappointed as prime minister

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara reappointed Robert Beugré Mambé as the country’s prime minister on Wednesday.

Mambé previously served as prime minister from 2023 until his resignation just two weeks ago, following Ivory Coast’s parliamentary elections in December.

The ruling Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace won 197 of the National Assembly’s 255 seats. Mambé himself was re-elected as representative of Songon.

Robert Beugré Mambé has worked in public service for over 40 years. He served as the governor of the Abidjan district from 2011 to 2023 and was known as a discreet technocrat upon his nomination as head of government.

While his first appointment came as a surprise to many observers in Ivory Coast, his return is less unexpected. Earlier this month, Alassane Ouattara praised Mambé and his ministers for their work.

The Ivorian president chooses continuity after his own landslide victory in the October presidential election.

Robert Beugré Mambé is expected to form a new government in the coming days.