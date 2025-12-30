Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ivory Coast: Ruling party tightens grip on parliament

An election official writes results of the poll on a paper at a polling station in Yopougon during the presidential elections in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Misper Apawu/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast’s ruling party has strengthened its hold on power, winning nearly three-quarters of seats in parliamentary elections held on Saturday, according to final results announced by the Independent Electoral Commission.

The Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace, the RHDP, secured 197 of the 255 seats, around 77 percent, expanding its majority just two months after President Alassane Ouattara was re-elected for a controversial fourth term. Voter turnout remained low, at about 35 percent, continuing a trend of declining participation.

The RHDP dominated its traditional strongholds in the north, sometimes winning all available seats, while also making gains in southern and western regions historically loyal to the opposition. Election authorities said the vote was largely peaceful, despite isolated incidents that did not affect the overall outcome.

The opposition suffered major losses. The Democratic Party of Ivory Coast, the PDCI, saw its representation halved, while the party of former president Laurent Gbagbo, which called for a boycott, lost all its seats.

With this result, President Ouattara now controls most key institutions, reinforcing stability according to supporters, but raising concerns among critics over shrinking political space and weakened democratic checks.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..