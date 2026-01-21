Fire crews battle to contain wildfires east of Cape Town

Wildfires burning in Franschhoek, east of Cape Town, flared up on Tuesday, leaving fire crews scrambling to contain the blaze once again.

Local reports say fierce winds of up to 50 km an hour have exacerbated the situation in an area laden with dry combustible materials that are fueling the flames.

The strong winds are also preventing firefighters from deploying aerial resources against the blaze.

"Coupled with the fierce winds, the situation is exacerbated, particularly as the Eucalyptus Forest is currently engulfed in flames," firefighters posted on Facebook.

The fire in the Cape Winelands district started on Saturday and has already caused severed damage to vineyards.

Residents have been warned that suppression efforts will likely cause severe smoke and evacuation orders will be issued as necessary.