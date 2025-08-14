Morocco battles fierce wildfire in Amelay forest

Thick smoke and raging flames have engulfed Amelay forest in Morocco’s Chefchaouen province, as firefighting teams race to contain a massive wildfire fueled by scorching temperatures and powerful winds.

Canadair aircraft have been making repeated water drops, while Civil Protection units, the Royal Gendarmerie, and Auxiliary Forces work tirelessly on the ground. “All branches of the armed forces, along with other authorities and firefighters, have joined forces to contain and reduce the blaze,” said one official, noting that extreme heat made efforts especially difficult.

Authorities evacuated nearby homes as a precaution, with residents describing an unprecedented scene of destruction. “Authorities have done everything possible to tackle this immense fire, and we are grateful that no human casualties have been reported,” another resident said.

Teams remain on high alert to prevent the flames from spreading further as the country braces for continued high fire risk.