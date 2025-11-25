Welcome to Africanews

Iran battles wildfire in UNESCO-listed Hyrcanian Forests

Worshippers offer a prayer for rain at the shrine of Saint Saleh in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

with EBU

Iran sanctions

Helicopters from the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) have carried out 64 missions to douse fires in Iran's Mazandaran Province, aiming to control a forest fire that has taken hold in the region.

According to media reports, the forest fire started on October 31 near the village of Elit, in an area described as one of the world's oldest and most biodiverse ecosystems.

Called the Hyrcanian Forests, they are also listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Since the fire started, the IRCS has been monitoring the blaze with drones, while using helicopters to battle the flames.

The IRCS said 18 operational teams, three helicopters, two drones, and 15 rescue vehicles, including ambulances, have provided round-the-clock assistance since the fire broke out.

In footage shared by the IRCS, rescuers talk about the difficult firefighting conditions.

