Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Algeria sees more than 22 wildfires in 8 provinces as southern winds see temperatures soar

Burned trees are pictured near Tizi Ouzou some 100 km (62 miles) east of Algiers following wildfires in this mountainous region, Tuesday, Aug.10, 2021.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Algeria

Algeria has seen more than 22 forest fires across 8 of its provinces since Thursday, with the worst in the central Tipaza region.

The Algerian Civil Defence said the affected regions were in the east, west and centre of the country, with the worst fires in the mountains in Tipaza.

Local media reports and videos posted on social media show people being evacuated from a number of different areas.

Strong, hot and dry southern winds in recent days have seen temperatures soar.

Reports on Friday morning said the Civil Defense has the fires under control.

Years of drought

Algeria has suffered from drought for the last six years.

Last summer, northern Algeria experienced a record heatwave, with temperatures reaching 48C.

In 2021, multiple wildfires in Algeria’s northern Kabylia region blazed for eight days and killed 90 people.

This year the country has seen more than 800 fires across 32 provinces; more than 40,000 hectares of vegetation has been destroyed.

Authorities are calling for greater public awareness and stricter controls on human activity in forested areas.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..