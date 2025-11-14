Algeria sees more than 22 wildfires in 8 provinces as southern winds see temperatures soar

Algeria has seen more than 22 forest fires across 8 of its provinces since Thursday, with the worst in the central Tipaza region.

The Algerian Civil Defence said the affected regions were in the east, west and centre of the country, with the worst fires in the mountains in Tipaza.

Local media reports and videos posted on social media show people being evacuated from a number of different areas.

Strong, hot and dry southern winds in recent days have seen temperatures soar.

Reports on Friday morning said the Civil Defense has the fires under control.

Years of drought

Algeria has suffered from drought for the last six years.

Last summer, northern Algeria experienced a record heatwave, with temperatures reaching 48C.

In 2021, multiple wildfires in Algeria’s northern Kabylia region blazed for eight days and killed 90 people.

This year the country has seen more than 800 fires across 32 provinces; more than 40,000 hectares of vegetation has been destroyed.

Authorities are calling for greater public awareness and stricter controls on human activity in forested areas.