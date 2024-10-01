Discover Kabylia: Algeria's emblematic mountain destination

Algeria
We begin in the coastal town of Béjaïa, where we explore the Gouraya National Park, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. With its scenic trails, turquoise waters and even monkeys, the park offers a unique blend of nature and wildlife.
Next, we head west to Tizi Ouzou, where Berber craftsmanship takes centre stage with Ath Yenni jewellery and Aït Hichem rugs. We also learn about the art of turning milk into cheese.
We conclude our journey through the Kabylia mountains in the Djurdjura National Park, a popular destination for nature lovers and those seeking tradition. With its breathtaking scenery, majestic peaks and villages tucked away in lush greenery, it's a must for anyone exploring the region.
