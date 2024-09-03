The real Algiers: A journey through the Casbah, modern wonders and culinary delights

Our journey begins in the UNESCO-listed Casbah, a maze of narrow streets that embodies the soul of this vibrant city.

Next, we visit the stunning Djamaâ El-Djazaïr mosque, a symbol of Algiers' architectural evolution.

Finally, we savour the flavours of traditional Algerian cuisine with a taste of authentic couscous. Algiers seamlessly blends past and present, showcasing the enduring spirit of Algeria's capital.