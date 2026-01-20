Baptism and renewal: Ethiopian Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany

Millions of Christians have celebrated Timket, the Ethiopian Epiphany, throughout the East African country, with lively traditional singing, rhythmic dancing and communal celebrations.

In Batu, a town located at the western shore of Lake Dambal (Hora-Dambal) in the Oromia Region, thousands took part in a colourful celebration, similar to the ceremonies held in major cities such as the capital Addis Ababa and Gondar.

The Holy Ark of the Covenant, known as tabots, which traditionally contains the Ten Commandments, is escorted from churches to the lakeshore with chants, hymns, crosses, and colourful ceremonial umbrellas.

Faithful residents and pilgrims gather along the shores and on boats or nearby islands, transforming the lake into a vibrant stage of devotion.

Ethiopian Orthodox devotees place an icon of John the Baptist baptizing Jesus, during the celebration of Epiphany on the shore of lake Dembel, in Batu, Ethiopia, Jan. 19, 2026 Amanuel Sileshi/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved.

At dawn on Epiphany Day, priests bless the lake water and sprinkle holy water upon the believers. Many attendees enter the water, symbolically reenacting baptism and embracing the festival’s themes of purification, renewal, and faith.

Asnake Dechasa, a deacon at the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, emphasised that the celebration of Epiphany goes beyond mere festivity.

"The meaning of Epiphany Jesus Christ from Galilee and to, you know, from directly from Galilee to Jordan, okay, and Baptist by Saint John. So this is like for unity and a peace and holiday,” Dechasa told The Associated Press.

Holy water is sprayed on Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers, during the celebration of the Ethiopian Epiphany on lake Dembel, in Batu, Ethiopia, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. Amanuel Sileshi/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved.

The colourful festival, which is registered as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, takes place on January 19, but festivities begin on the eve prior.

The celebration, which marks the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan, is considered one of the most important religious festivals in the country.

For Italian tourist George James, everything is “colourful.”

It's his first time at an Epiphany ceremony, which is so different from the traditions in his country.

"I’m impressed by the beauty of the place, the mood, the vibes. You can feel it; you can have an experience of that," he said on Sunday.