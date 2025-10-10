Ethiopian coffee exports earn more than $500 million in just two months

Ethiopia
Ethiopia’s coffee industry has made a strong start to the fiscal year, exporting 80,000 metric tonnes of coffee in just two months. That’s brought in some $546 million.
Last fiscal year, the country exported 470,000 tonnes of coffee worth $2.2 billion.
According to the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority, supply chain reforms are behind the surge in exports, allowing producers to sell directly to international buyers.
Other factors include new washing and grading centres that are improving quality. Government inspections procedures have also been decentralized and moved closer to coffee farms.
Ethiopia is now aiming to increase its coffee exports to 600,000 tonnes a year and revenue to $3 billion.
