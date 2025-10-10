Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Ethiopian coffee exports earn more than $500 million in just two months

FILE - Mohammed Fita picks coffee beans on his farm Choche, near Jimma, 375 kilometers (234 miles) southwest of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Saturday, Sept. 21 2002.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sayyid Azim/AP2002
By Rédaction Africanews

Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s coffee industry has made a strong start to the fiscal year, exporting 80,000 metric tonnes of coffee in just two months. That’s brought in some $546 million. 

Last fiscal year, the country exported 470,000 tonnes of coffee worth $2.2 billion. 

According to the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority, supply chain reforms are behind the surge in exports, allowing producers to sell directly to international buyers.  

Other factors include new washing and grading centres that are improving quality. Government inspections procedures have also been decentralized and moved closer to coffee farms.  

Ethiopia is now aiming to increase its coffee exports to 600,000 tonnes a year and revenue to $3 billion.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..