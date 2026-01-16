Putin signals willingness to repair ties with Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a surprise call for improved diplomatic relations with Europe, saying Moscow is ready to restore dialogue despite ties remaining at their lowest point since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking publicly, Putin said he hoped relations could eventually return to “normal, constructive communication” based on mutual respect for national interests and security concerns. He added that Russia remains open to “mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries without exception,” framing the message as a long-standing position rather than a sudden shift.

The remarks come at a delicate moment for Europe, as some leaders cautiously reopen debate over engagement with the Kremlin. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron have both recently called for Europe to consider re-engaging with Moscow, arguing that diplomatic channels should not be entirely closed.

However, many European leaders have previously pushed back against direct talks with Putin, citing his lack of commitment to genuine peace negotiations and continued military action in Ukraine. Sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and military support for Kyiv remain central pillars of Europe’s response to the war.

Putin’s comments may be seen as an attempt to test European unity or soften Russia’s international isolation, but skepticism remains high. For now, European capitals appear divided over whether engagement could lead to de-escalation or merely legitimize Moscow’s actions.