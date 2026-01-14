Sudan recover hundreds of artefacts looted during the war

The Sudanese authorities displayed hundreds of figurines, ornate vases, and scarab-shaped amulets at a ceremony in Port Sudan on Tuesday.

They were celebrating the recovery of 570 priceless ancient artefacts that were stolen from the National Museum in the capital, Khartoum.

It was looted and badly damaged after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces seized the city in the early days of the ongoing civil war.

Now under heavy security, the artefacts were recovered after months of investigation in collaboration with international police agency Interpol, and UNESCO.

Officials did not given any details as to how they were recovered.

"Sudan’s heritage is not only of national importance, it is a treasure of humanity," said UNESCO's representative in Sudan, Ahmed Junaid.

Artefacts in the museum told the story of the succession of great civilisations that inhabited the region over time.

Now, little remains in the building with looters leaving behind only the heaviest objects like the towering black granite statue of Pharaoh Taharqa who ruled the kingdom of Kush and Egypt from 690 to 664 BC.

Officials estimate the recovered items represent only about 30 per cent of the tens of thousands of artefacts that were either destroyed or shipped off to be sold.

Still missing are the contents of the so-called "gold room", the museum's most valuable collection. This included ancient jewellery and 24-carat gold pieces, some of which were nearly 8,000 years old.

Sudan's finance minister, Gibril Ibrahim, said while many people may not know the value of the objects displayed in Port Sudan, “they reflect the identity of the nation and its history."

“Those who looted these artefacts did so not only for their value, but to obliterate the nation’s identity, history, and civilisation," he said.

After the army recaptured Khartoum from the RSF, archaeologists in March were able to enter the museum for the first time in two years to assess the damage.

The minister of information and culture has announced a "financial reward" for anyone returning antiquities, without specifying an amount.

Most of Sudan's museums have been looted since the war began, including the Palace of Sultan Ali Dina, who ruled Darfur between 1891 and 1916. It is in al-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, which fell to the RSF in October.