Trump threatens more US air strikes in Nigeria

Speaking in an interview with the New York Times, US President Donald Trump stated that there could be more strikes by the US in Nigeria if Christians are killed in the African country, even as Nigeria has rejected that Christians there face persecution.

It comes after the US’ Christmas Day military strike on Nigeria, which the White House said was against Daesh militants in the northwest of the country at the request of Abuja.

Nigeria’s government described that strike as a ‘joint operation’ aimed at ‘terrorists’ .

When interviewed about his own Africa adviser, having stated that Daesh and Boko Haram militants were killing more Muslims than Christians, Trump replied "I think that Muslims are being killed also in Nigeria. But it's mostly Christians."

The African country’s population of some 230 million is roughly equally divided between Muslims and Christians.

While it has grappled with repeated security issues, including violence and kidnapping by Islamic insurgents in the north, it rejects that Christian face systematic persecution.

According to authorities in Nigeria, militants have killed many Muslims as well as Christians.