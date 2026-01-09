Trump threatens more US air strikes in Nigeria

Nigeria
Speaking in an interview with the New York Times, US President Donald Trump stated that there could be more strikes by the US in Nigeria if Christians are killed in the African country, even as Nigeria has rejected that Christians there face persecution.
It comes after the US’ Christmas Day military strike on Nigeria, which the White House said was against Daesh militants in the northwest of the country at the request of Abuja.
Nigeria’s government described that strike as a ‘joint operation’ aimed at ‘terrorists’ .
When interviewed about his own Africa adviser, having stated that Daesh and Boko Haram militants were killing more Muslims than Christians, Trump replied "I think that Muslims are being killed also in Nigeria. But it's mostly Christians."
The African country’s population of some 230 million is roughly equally divided between Muslims and Christians.
While it has grappled with repeated security issues, including violence and kidnapping by Islamic insurgents in the north, it rejects that Christian face systematic persecution.
According to authorities in Nigeria, militants have killed many Muslims as well as Christians.
01:02
Nigeria: Death toll rises to 50 in Niger state market attack
00:58
At least 50 killed in market attack in Nigeria’s Niger State
01:22
Nigerian youth enter 2026 with hopes of prosperity and stability
00:55
Anthony Joshua released from Lagos hospital after road crash
00:57
Speeding, flat tire blamed as driver faces prosecution in Anthony Joshua crash
00:58
Nigeria to enforce new tax laws, despite opposition concerns