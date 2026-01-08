Senegal's 2025 oil output exceeds predictions to reach 36.1 million barrels

Senegal’s 2025 oil output reached 36.1 million barrels, largely exceeding predictions, according to the Ministry of Energy, Oil and Mines.

Initial projections for the year stood at 30.53 million barrels and were already raised to 34.7 million in June.

In a report published on Wednesday, authorities attributed this excess to “the good response of the reservoirs, the good maintenance of [oil] wells, and the robustness of operational performance.”

Senegal's oil output comes from the Sangomar offshore oil and gas field, located 100 kilometres off the coast of Dakar. Australian group Woodside Energy began operating the site in 2024.

The Ministry said that three shipments of crude oil from Sangomar were sold on the international market in December, accounting for 2.94 million barrels.

Senegal also exceeded its expectations regarding liquefied natural gas. LNG production reached its highest level in December 2025, with the export of 0.5 million cubic metres that month.