Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Senegal's 2025 oil output exceeds predictions to reach 36.1 million barrels

View of the Grand Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) natural gas extraction platform located 8km from the beach Off the coast of Saint-Louis, Senegal, 13 March 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Senegal

Senegal’s 2025 oil output reached 36.1 million barrels, largely exceeding predictions, according to the Ministry of Energy, Oil and Mines.

Initial projections for the year stood at 30.53 million barrels and were already raised to 34.7 million in June.

In a report published on Wednesday, authorities attributed this excess to “the good response of the reservoirs, the good maintenance of [oil] wells, and the robustness of operational performance.”

Senegal's oil output comes from the Sangomar offshore oil and gas field, located 100 kilometres off the coast of Dakar. Australian group Woodside Energy began operating the site in 2024.

The Ministry said that three shipments of crude oil from Sangomar were sold on the international market in December, accounting for 2.94 million barrels.

Senegal also exceeded its expectations regarding liquefied natural gas. LNG production reached its highest level in December 2025, with the export of 0.5 million cubic metres that month.

Additional sources • APA

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..