Cameroon and South Africa set for high-stakes AFCON round of 16 clash

South Africa and Cameroon meet on Sunday in the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations, with both teams aiming to extend their tournament runs after finishing second in their respective groups.

Cameroon approach the knockout stage with growing confidence following a solid group campaign, but they are well aware of the challenge posed by South Africa, a side known for rising to the occasion in major tournaments. The Indomitable Lions see the fixture as both a test and an opportunity.

“It’s the round of sixteen, and facing South Africa is an honour, because it’s a country with strong football,” said Cameroon defender Arnold Mael Kamdem. “My teammates and I have grown. We are ready and well prepared, with positive respect for our opponents, to give the best of ourselves and make the Cameroonian people proud.”

South Africa, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on top spot in their group after defeat to Egypt and Mohamed Salah. Despite that setback, the Bafana Bafana say lessons have been learned and adjustments made ahead of the knockout phase.

“We’ve had meetings with the technical team and the staff,” said South Africa player Elias Mokwana. “We spoke about things we needed to fix, and we fixed them. I’m hopeful we’ll correct the mistakes and play well like we used to.”

South Africa have not lifted the Africa Cup of Nations since their lone triumph in 1996, but recent tournaments have seen them build a reputation for delivering memorable performances against more fancied opponents.