Morocco fans optimistic about AFCON win...but are wary of facing Egypt in the final

By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Morocco

Morocco fans are starting to get excited about their team’s chances of winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. But they’re wary of facing Egypt in the final.

The host nation topped Group A with seven points from two wins and a draw. But Egypt did the same in Group B.

"My prediction for the Moroccan national team is that they will be crowned champions, God willing," one fan says. "But I have a word to share from the bottom of my heart, we really don't want to face Egypt in the final. If we come up against Egypt, they will take the title.”

It’s an fear that seems to be shared by many Morocco fans.

"I support Egypt," one woman says, "but if we play against them, then that's a whole new topic.”

There’s no chance of the two teams meeting until the final and there are still a few games to play before then.

Now in the knockout stages, both teams are favorites to go through to the quarter finals, when Morocco face Tanzania on Sunday and Egypt go up against Benin a day later.

That’s when things could start to get tense for Morocco’s ardent supporters.

