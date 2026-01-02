Welcome to Africanews

Gabon's President Nguema starts the year with major government reshuffle

Gabon's President Brice Oligui Nguema waits to welcome France's President Emmanuel Macron at the Leon-Mba International Airport in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Gabon

Gabon’s President Brice Oligui Nguema started the New Year with a major government reshuffle.

It’s the latest step in the consolidating the political transition underway since the Nguema took power in 2023.

Hughes Alexandre Barro Chambrier becomes Vice-President of the Republic, while Hermann Immongault leaves the Ministry of Interior to take over as Vice-President of the government.

Immongault’s promotion is being seen as a reward for managing September’s legislative and parliamentary elections, which resulted in Nguema’s Democratic Union of Builders winning 101 of the 145 parliamentary seats.

Nguema also signed a decree formalising the make up of the new government. His team now has 31 ministers, up from 30, of whom 10 are women.

Nguema won a presidential election in April, two years after leading a coup that ended 55 years of the Bongo family rule in the country.

