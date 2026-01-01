Mali and Burkina Faso restrict entry to US nations in tit-for-tat move

Mali and Burkina Faso have announced travel restrictions on American citizens after the United States added both countries to a no-entry list.

The two nations said they’re imposing equivalent measures with immediate effect after US President Trump, who has long campaigned to restrict immigration, expanded a travel ban earlier this month by barring people from seven more countries.

The list included Syrian citizens, as well as Palestinian Authority passport holders, and nationals of Niger, Sierra Leone and South Sudan.

The White House said it was banning foreigners who "intend to threaten" Americans.

The move brought to nearly 40 the number of countries whose citizens face restrictions in coming to the United States solely by virtue of nationality.

In Mali, the move to respond to America in kind appears to have the backing of its citizens.

"America is a country in the world, just like Mali. In this world, respect must be enforced," said Daba Soumano, a chauffeur. "America has asserted its country's rules. We have also made our principles known. We can no longer allow any country, whether it be a superpower or a third country, to disrespect us. Respect is mutual."

"We will no longer yield to anyone," a retired soldier who asked to remain anonymous said. "We have taken a path of no return. From now on, we would rather die than give in. Neither the United States nor France will be able to make us bend.”

Electrical engineer Diakaridja Sidibé said Mali's response was appropriate:

"It is a diplomatic struggle. Often, it ends in a standoff. They have shown their power. It is up to us to defend our dignity and patriotism. And that is perfectly normal.”

Alliance of Sahel States

The two countries in west Africa's jihadist-hit Sahelian region are members of a confederation, formed in 2023, that also includes Niger.

The leaders of Burkina, Mali and Niger have made sovereignty their watchword, leaving the West African bloc ECOWAS, while turning away from traditional partner France and closer to Russia but have maintained generally cordial relations with the United States.

Niger has not officially announced any counter-measures to the US travel ban, but the country's news agency, citing a diplomatic source, said last week that such measures had been decided.

In his December 17 announcement, Trump also imposed partial travel restrictions on citizens of other African countries including the most populous, Nigeria, as well as Ivory Coast and Senegal, which qualified for the football World Cup to be played next year in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Trump administration has promised to let in athletes for the football tournament but has made no such promises for fans of blacklisted countries.

Burkina Faso said in October it refused to take in people kicked out of the United States, in a snub to one of Trump's signature migration policies. Burkina Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore at the time said the proposal was "indecent".

Since his return to the White House in January, the Trump administration has made deporting people to third countries - often to nations they have no connection to - part of a sweeping immigration crackdown.