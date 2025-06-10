United States: San Francisco protesters oppose Trump's new travel ban

Immigrant rights advocates in San Francisco, California, gathered in front of City Hall on Monday to denounce United States President Donald Trump’s new travel ban.

The measure took effect on Monday, targeting citizens from dozens of countries, mainly in Africa and the Middle East.

Protesters called the ban illegal and discriminatory.

"We will resist and we will protect our communities in the face of this brutal escalation", Mohammed Cheikh, the organising director of the the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, said during a media briefing.

Trump's new ban forbids entry into the US to citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The measure also imposes heightened restrictions on people from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela who are outside the US and don’t hold a valid visa.

Elected San Francisco officials promised to fight back, and to protect demonstrators.

"This isn't just talk, we're taking action. Tomorrow at the Board of Supervisors, my office will introduce legislation to fully support our right to protest. Because no one in San Francisco should have to face fear of expressing their First Amendment rights", said Member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors Bilal Mahmood.

"Later this week, I will work in close partnership with the Public Defender's Office to expand their Immigrant Defense Unit. And this is just the beginning", he announced.

Crowds of protesters also gathered in Los Angeles to denounce the Trump administration’s larger immigration crackdown.

In response, Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard members to the city on Sunday, followed by 2,000 more Guard troops and 700 Marines on Monday.