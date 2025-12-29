More than 3,000 migrants die on route to Spain in 2025

Fresh figures show more than 3,000 people died trying to reach Spain by sea over the past year, a sharp drop from the previous 12 months. But migrant rights groups warn the decline does not mean safer journeys.

According to the NGO Caminando Fronteras, 3,090 people drowned between January and mid December 2025, including 192 women and 437 children.

Spain’s interior ministry says just under 36,000 irregular migrants arrived by sea and land during that period, down from more than 60,000 the year before.

Authorities attribute much of the decrease to tighter border controls, particularly in Mauritania, a key departure point for migrants heading to Spain.

Mauritania signed a €210 million migration deal with the European Union last year to curb departures.

But Human Rights Watch accuses Mauritanian authorities of systematic abuses against migrants, including violence and mistreatment, allegations the government firmly denies.