Controversy grows in DRC over alleged tolerance of anti-Tutsi rhetoric

Controversy is growing in the Democratic Republic of Congo over alleged government tolerance of anti-Tutsi rhetoric. President Félix Tshisekedi met on December 22nd with two Congolese expatriates from the United States, Jean-Claude Mubenga and Kalonji Kabamba wa Mulumba. Officials say the talks focused on national unity and sovereignty.

But critics say the meeting sent the wrong message.

The following day, Mubenga posted highly inflammatory content online, using dehumanizing language and praising armed groups accused of targeting Kinyarwanda-speaking civilians.

Meanwhile the army spokesperson Major General Sylvain Ekenge has been suspended following controversial remarks about Tutsi women.

The army says the comments were discriminatory and do not reflect the position of the government, the military command, or President Félix Tshisekedi, stressing they were made in a personal capacity.

The Tutsis are an ethnic group living across Rwanda and eastern Congo, and their presence is closely tied to decades of conflict and strained relations between the DRC and Rwanda.