Erdogan discusses Sudan war with Burhan as 13 million are displaced

FILE - Sudanese refugee girls carry water supplies near a polling station in the refugee camp of Zamzam, on the outskirts of El Fasher, Darfur, Sudan, on April 13, 2010.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP2010
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Sudan

In a high stakes meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the escalating war in Sudan with President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The violence has led to one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world with some 13 million people displaced.

Erdogan highlighted the severe impact, especially in regions like El-Fasher, where human rights violations are rampant. Since the war began in April 2023, the conflict has devastated communities, and the need for action has never been more urgent.

Turkey is stepping up, offering crucial humanitarian aid and strengthening cooperation in key sectors, including trade, defense, and agriculture. Erdogan stressed that peace, stability, and Sudan’s territorial integrity must be preserved.

