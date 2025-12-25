South Africa urges effective ceasefire and inclusive dialogue to end DRC conflict

South Africa's Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has raised urgent concerns about the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, questioning why peace remains elusive despite years of agreements.

Despite efforts like the 2013 Peace, Security, and Cooperation Framework, the region is still plagued by violence and instability. Armed groups like the M23 and FDLR continue to disrupt peace efforts, causing widespread human rights violations and worsening humanitarian crises.

At the recent Ad Hoc Summit for peace and security, Ntshavheni called for an effective ceasefire and a more inclusive dialogue, urging all parties to honor their commitments and show political will.

She warned that failure to act could plunge the region into even deeper chaos, emphasizing the need for the people of the DRC to unite for economic development and long term peace.

With ongoing violence displacing millions and undermining regional stability, the situation remains dire, and the path to peace continues to depend on accountability and respect for agreements.