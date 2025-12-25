Record rainfall in Moroccan city of Salé leaves residential buildings inundated

Record rainfall in Morocco overnight on Tuesday has left residential complexes in the city of Salé inundated.

Changing weather patterns and infrastructure issues have seen floods in a several cities in recent years. Heavy rainfall earlier this month killed 37 people in the coastal area of Safi.

Morocco has invested in disaster risk initiatives but building codes aren’t always enforced and drainage systems are lacking in some cities.

"This is the fourth time this has happened, unfortunately," a Salé resident said. "The gates of this residence open onto a lower area, so when it rains, water comes in from above and floods the place. The basement is like a retention basin.”

Local authorities say they are doing what they can to drain the rainfall, working with the Redal company in Salé to clear sewage channels and pump water out of flood-prone areas.

Infrastructure investment

Morocco is currently hosting the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament for which it built or renovated nine stadiums in six cities.

In October, youth-led protests swept the nation, with demonstrators demanding more investment in infrastructure and public services.

Protesters chanted “Stadiums are here but where are the hospitals,” drawing a direct line between the soccer investments and broader inequalities.

As the government spent millions of dollars preparing for the tournament, it sparked heated debate about the country’s priorities. While thousands of visitors will see areas dense with hotels, restaurants, new roads and other tourist infrastructure, large swaths of the country present a stark contrast. In rural regions far from financial centers, residents complain of neglect and lack of investment. Key issues include health, literacy and employment.