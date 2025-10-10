Morocco protests enter 13th day as youth movement gains momentum

For the 13th consecutive day, protesters filled the streets of Morocco’s capital on Thursday, demanding sweeping reforms in jobs, housing, healthcare, and education. The Generation Z-led movement, which began in late September, has rapidly spread to major cities, including Casablanca.

What initially erupted as chaotic clashes, leaving three people dead and hundreds injured, has since evolved into peaceful, organized demonstrations. Protesters say their calls for justice and dignity are beginning to resonate.

“The protests were peaceful, as we were demanding our rights, housing, healthcare, and a decent life,” said Fatima Zahra, a demonstrator. “The government has acknowledged our demands and promised to take them into account.”

Demonstrators are also denouncing widespread corruption and criticizing the government for prioritizing international sporting events over essential public services.

“We’re proud to host the World Cup, but we must speak up for those without access to healthcare or education,” said another protester, Saad. “Generation Z isn’t a failure, we’re raising our voices for real change.”

On Friday, organizers have called for a pause in rallies as attention shifts to King Mohammed VI’s anticipated speech, widely viewed as a potential turning point for a generation that feels sidelined, yet increasingly hopeful.