Three people killed in Moscow car explosion, Russian authorities say

Two police officers have been killed in an explosion in Moscow, Russian investigators said on Wednesday. Their deaths come just two days after a car bomb killed a top general in the same area of the Russia capital.

A third person also died in Wednesday’s explosion.

A spokesperson for Russia’s Investigative Committee said the two traffic police officers were approaching a “suspicious individual” when the explosion occurred.

Local residents told Russian state TV that they heard a loud bang outside and that the street was soon blocked by police.

Investigators and forensic experts have examined the scene.

Early on Monday, Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, the head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, was killed nearby when a bomb detonated beneath his car.

Investigators said Ukraine may have been behind the attack, which was the third such killing of a senior military officer in just over a year.