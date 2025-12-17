Opposition in DRC raises alarm over arrest of former presidential candidate Shadary

Opposition parties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are raising the alarm after the arrest of former presidential candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary in Kinshasa on Tuesday.

Shadary’s People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD) said he was detained “under conditions that raise serious concern.” The offices of the Common Front for Congo (CFC) coalition were also raided during a nighttime search, the PPRD said.

Shadary is the PPRD’s number two and was the candidate for the CFC in 2018, finishing third behind the current president, Felix Tshisekedi.

The PPRD was founded by former president Joseph Kabila who ruled the DRC for nearly two decades until 2019. He was sentenced to death earlier this year after being convicted in absentia of treason related to his alleged ties to the M23 rebel group.

Despite his exile, Kabila has remained active in DRC politics, hosting opposition figures in Nairobi.

The arrests come as the M23 rebels continue their campaign in eastern DRC, despite recently signed peace agreements with the government.

It's not clear if Shadary's arrest is related to the M23's activities.