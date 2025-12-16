DRC: Cautious hope and skepticism after AFC-M23 announces withdrawal from Uvira

In Uvira, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the announcement of the “unilateral” withdrawal of AFC-M23 fighters has revived hopes for a return to peace, while raising many questions.

A few hours after the announcement by the rebels of the Congo River Alliance (AFC-M23), the streets of Uvira are buzzing with discussion. On Tuesday, residents of this strategic city in South Kivu – which fell under rebel control last week – swung between relief, mistrust and uncertainty.

In working-class neighborhoods and in the city center alike, the news has quickly dominated conversations. While some welcome what they see as a first step toward de-escalation, others doubt whether the withdrawal is real – and whether it will last.

Furaha Amani, a resident of Uvira, voices a feeling shared by many: “We were waiting for the M23 to withdraw, but we still saw them this morning. We don’t have a problem; whoever is going to protect us is the one we will stay with. All we want is peace.”

Her words reflect both the fatigue of a population worn down by war and a kind of pragmatism shaped by day-to-day survival. In Uvira, security remains the main concern, regardless of which actor provides it.

For Rachid Nezera, another resident, the stakes are above all economic and social: “We want peace. When they arrived, they said they would bring us peace. We need peace so that everyone can do their work in peace.”

Disrupted markets, closed schools, paralyzed activities: the recent occupation of the city has deeply affected local life. A return to even a basic level of normality remains the key aspiration.

In a statement published on Tuesday, AFC-M23 coordinator Corneille Nangaa confirmed the unilateral withdrawal of his movement’s forces from Uvira. The group says it is responding to a request from the United States, against a backdrop of mounting diplomatic pressure.

But the announcement comes with strings attached. AFC-M23 has set several conditions, including the full demilitarization of the city, effective protection of civilians, and strict monitoring of the ceasefire. The armed group is also calling for the deployment of a neutral force to oversee the security situation.

On the ground, these demands raise more questions. Who will actually guarantee the safety of the population? Which forces will replace the rebel fighters? For now, there are no clear answers.

The withdrawal announcement comes amid a tense regional climate. Washington openly accuses Rwanda of backing AFC-M23, an allegation Kigali denies. Addressing the UN Security Council on 12 December, US ambassador Mike Waltz condemned what he described as a Rwandan policy that is “leading the region toward greater instability and toward war.”

These statements reinforce the sense that the security crisis in eastern DRC extends far beyond national borders. For the people of Uvira, however, these geopolitical battles feel distant compared to an immediate priority: living without the constant fear of gunfire.

If the announcement of the withdrawal sparks a flicker of hope, Uvira’s residents remain on their guard. In this border town with Burundi, peace has become a fragile promise – often proclaimed, rarely lasting. For many, the real test will not be political statements, but the reality on the ground in the coming days and weeks.