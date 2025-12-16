Former Congolese rebel leader jailed in landmark French verdict

A French court has delivered a landmark verdict in the fight against impunity for war crimes committed during the Democratic Republic of Congo’s conflicts, sentencing former rebel leader Roger Lumbala to 30 years in prison.

Lumbala, a former Congolese minister and leader of the Rally for Congolese Democracy-National rebel group, was found guilty of complicity in crimes against humanity committed during a 2002–2003 military operation in eastern Congo. Prosecutors said his forces were responsible for widespread atrocities, including killings, torture, rape, forced labour and pillage against civilian populations.

The trial was conducted under France’s universal jurisdiction laws, allowing national courts to prosecute serious international crimes committed abroad. Human rights advocates say the ruling marks a major step toward accountability for abuses committed during Congo’s deadly conflicts.

More than sixty victims and witnesses testified, many describing years of suffering endured by communities targeted during the operation.

The court also ordered Lumbala to be permanently barred from French territory. The verdict ends years of legal proceedings following his arrest in Paris in 2021 and sends a strong signal that those accused of grave international crimes can still be held to account, regardless of rank or time elapsed.