Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and wife found dead in Los Angeles home

Actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, have been found dead at their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Reiner was 78.

A law enforcement official briefed on the investigation confirmed the couple were the victims, speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Los Angeles police say they are investigating an apparent homicide. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical aid call shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Reiner, the son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, became one of Hollywood’s most influential filmmakers, directing classics including This Is Spinal Tap, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally… He first rose to fame as “Meathead” on All in the Family before redefining American comedy and drama behind the camera.

Beyond film, Reiner was a prominent political activist and a co-founder of Castle Rock Entertainment, the studio behind Seinfeld and The Shawshank Redemption.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.