Yoane Wissa misses AFCON after being dropped from DR Congo squad

Newcastle striker Yoane Wissa has been left out of DR Congo’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, ruling him out of the tournament in Morocco.

Wissa, who joined Newcastle for around £55 million on the final day of the summer transfer window, has not played for the club since returning injured from a World Cup qualifier against Senegal on September 9. The 29-year-old has now resumed training, but DR Congo confirmed it is too late to add him to their AFCON squad.

The forward has featured only twice this season, both games coming for DR Congo in the September World Cup qualifiers. He barely trained with Brentford during pre-season and missed all three of their Premier League matches while pushing for a transfer, before sealing his move to Newcastle, who are competing in the Champions League.

DR Congo’s squad, announced on Monday evening, includes several Premier League players: Arthur Masuaku, Noah Sadiki (both Sunderland), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham), and Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley).