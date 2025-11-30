African Cup Of Nations deserves same respect as any other tournament

Former England international Eni Aluko, who was born in Nigeria, believes the Africa Cup of Nations should be given the same respect as tournaments such as the World Cup and European Championships.

Speaking on Friday at the London leg of a Diaspora Tour promoting next month’s AFCON tournament in Morocco, the former Chelsea and Juventus forward said it was time to stop seeking “validation" from critical voices in Europe.

"I think there's sometimes people who just choose to not respect what African football is about and you leave them in their ignorance to do that, right?”

Aluko said African football was happening “whether you like it or not” and was growing rapidly with a huge audience in the diaspora.

“Some of the players are the biggest players in the Premier League and around the world. So if you don't want to watch it, that's up to you, but you're missing out,” she said.

This year’s AFCON clashes with a busy period in the English Premier League and the penultimate matchday of the UEFA Champions League group phase.

But Samson Adamu, the Confederation of African Football’s director of tournaments said he does not doubt that African stars will play for their countries.

“There is always very good collaboration, our president is very well aware of these issues,” he said.

He added that CAF president, Patrice Motsepe, always engages in “inclusive discussions with all of the different stakeholders”.

“So it's assured that it's going to be the best AFCON and the best African stars will be there, so there's absolutely nothing to worry about," Adamu said.

The Diaspora Tour concludes in Paris on the third and fourth of December.

AFCON hosts, Morocco, will face Comoros in the opening match on 21 December in Rabat’s recently completed 69,500-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The final takes place on 18 January.