Anguissa suffers long-term injury blow as Napoli’s crisis deepens

Napoli has been dealt another significant blow as midfielder Frank Anguissa becomes the club’s third player ruled out with a long-term thigh injury. The Cameroonian international picked up the injury while on duty with his national team. Although early assessments seemed reassuring, Napoli confirmed on Thursday that medical tests revealed a high-grade lesion to his left hamstring. The club did not specify a recovery timeline, but Anguissa is expected to be sidelined for three to four months.

His absence adds to Napoli’s growing injury list, with fellow midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and striker Romelu Lukaku also out due to similar hamstring issues. Neither is expected to return before the new year, leaving coach and fans facing a challenging period.

Anguissa has been a key figure this season, contributing four goals and two assists in 15 appearances across Serie A and the Champions League. His injury also means he will miss the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off next month — a major setback for both Napoli and Cameroon.