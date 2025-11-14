Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Anguissa suffers long-term injury blow as Napoli’s crisis deepens

Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, right, and Frankfurt's Arthur Theate vie for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Napoli and Eintracht   -  
Copyright © africanews
Gregorio Borgia/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Football

Napoli has been dealt another significant blow as midfielder Frank Anguissa becomes the club’s third player ruled out with a long-term thigh injury. The Cameroonian international picked up the injury while on duty with his national team. Although early assessments seemed reassuring, Napoli confirmed on Thursday that medical tests revealed a high-grade lesion to his left hamstring. The club did not specify a recovery timeline, but Anguissa is expected to be sidelined for three to four months.

His absence adds to Napoli’s growing injury list, with fellow midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and striker Romelu Lukaku also out due to similar hamstring issues. Neither is expected to return before the new year, leaving coach and fans facing a challenging period.

Anguissa has been a key figure this season, contributing four goals and two assists in 15 appearances across Serie A and the Champions League. His injury also means he will miss the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off next month — a major setback for both Napoli and Cameroon.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..