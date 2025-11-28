Royal Air Maroc unveils special fares for CAN 2025 supporters

Royal Air Maroc has announced special discounted fares for African football fans traveling to Morocco for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, stepping up preparations as the continent’s largest sporting event draws closer. The national carrier unveiled the exclusive offers on Tuesday, November 25, aimed at making travel more accessible for supporters eager to cheer on their teams during the tournament, which runs from December 21 to January 18, 2026.

The airline says the initiative reflects its commitment to supporting African football and strengthening ties across the continent. With demand expected to surge in the weeks leading up to the competition, Royal Air Maroc is positioning itself as a key transport partner, offering “very attractive prices” on selected routes to ensure as many fans as possible can join the festivities in the Kingdom.

The move comes as Morocco continues to ramp up logistical, hospitality and infrastructure preparations to host the event. By easing travel costs, Royal Air Maroc hopes to boost turnout and enhance the atmosphere in stadiums nationwide, making the 2025 CAN a unifying celebration for African supporters.