Apple sued over conflict minerals linked to DRC and Rwanda

A US advocacy group has sued Apple in Washington, accusing the company of using minerals tied to conflict and labour abuses in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. Apple rejects the claims.

International Rights Advocates says Apple’s supply chain still involves cobalt and other minerals linked to child labour, forced labour and armed groups. The group previously filed a similar case, which US courts dismissed last year.

Apple says the new allegations are “baseless,” arguing it has strict sourcing rules and that 99% of the cobalt in its batteries now comes from recycled materials. The company says it told suppliers to stop sourcing from Congo and Rwanda as fighting escalated this year.

The lawsuit accuses Apple of misleading consumers and asks for an injunction to stop alleged deceptive marketing. It also claims three Chinese smelters processed coltan smuggled through Rwanda after armed groups seized mines in eastern Congo, and links them to Apple’s supply chain.

Apple maintains independent audits show no evidence it finances armed groups or uses forced labour.