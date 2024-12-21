Apple claims it told suppliers earlier this year to stop buying its minerals from DRC

Multinational tech giant, Apple, has disputed allegations by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that it uses conflict minerals in its products.

Without giving further details, it claims that earlier this year, it told its suppliers to stop purchasing tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold from the DRC and Rwanda where conflict has escalated.

The statement came in response to a criminal cases filed against the company in France and Belgium by the Congolese government.

Kinshasa accuses the tech giant of using what it described as “blood minerals” from the region, laundered through international supply chains, in its products.

The allegations against Apple reportedly include war crimes, laundering, forgery, and deception.

The mineral-rich eastern part of the DRC has been racked by violence between rebel groups, some backed by Rwanda, and the Congolese army since the 1990s.

United Nations experts and human rights groups say some of the artisanal mines are run by these militants who are involved in crimes including massacres of civilians and rapes.

That, Kinshasa says, makes Apple complicit in the crimes.

Although Apple’s statement was vague, lawyers for the DRC have welcomed the company’s decision to stop sourcing minerals from the region.

They say, however, that they will press ahead with the cases against the company in Europe and that Apple’s statements about changes to its supply chain will have to be verified on the ground.