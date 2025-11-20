Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigeria closes schools in Kwara state over fears of new attacks

A woman walk past a church were worshipers and their pastor were kidnapped during a church service in Nov. 2024, Kaduna northwestern, Nigeria, Nov. 6, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and Reuters

Nigeria

Nigerian authorities have shut schools in five districts of central Kwara state, over fears they could be targeted by armed gangs after a deadly attack on a church in the state earlier this week.

The country has witnessed a spate of recent attacks by gunmen, including the kidnapping on Monday of 25 schoolgirls from a boarding school in northwestern Kebbi state.

The incidents have put a spotlight on insecurity and forced President Bola Tinubu to postpone foreign trips, including to this weekend’s G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

On Tuesday evening, two people were killed and others kidnapped from the church is Kwara, which borders Benin in the west of the country.

Nigeria is under scrutiny from US President Donald Trump who has threatened military action over the treatment of Christians in the country. Tinubu has sent a delegation to the US to clarify what he says is a misrepresentation of a complex security situation.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..