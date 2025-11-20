Guinea-Bissau braces for contentious presidential vote

Tension and hope are rising in Guinea-Bissau as voters prepare for one of the most contentious presidential elections since the country’s return to multiparty democracy. President Umaro Sissoco Embaló is seeking a second term in Sunday’s vote, despite a turbulent mandate marked by political disputes and repeated allegations of attempted coups.

If re-elected, Embaló would become the first sitting president to secure a second term in more than 50 years of independence. But controversy surrounds the length of his current mandate: opposition groups argue his term expired in February, while the Supreme Court ruled it runs until September. The election date — brought forward from November 30 — has only added to the uncertainty.

Amid the political turmoil, voters in the capital, Bissau, voiced a deep desire for stability. “I hope that these elections will bring peace and tranquility so that there is no more hunger, and that whoever is elected will respect our constitution,” said voter Marinho Insoldé. “That the next president will make the people feel safe.”

Twelve candidates are running for president, and 14 political groups — including one coalition — are contesting legislative seats. But analysts warn that the exclusion of key opposition coalitions, combined with long-standing rivalries within the military, could heighten tensions.

“The democracy we knew 29 years ago is no longer the model we are experiencing,” said lawyer and political analyst Augusto Nansambe. “The future and present of Guinea-Bissau are at stake, between dictatorship and democracy.”

The small West African nation of two million has suffered multiple coups since independence from Portugal, and fears of instability continue to shape the political climate. Still, many voters expressed hope that this election could mark a turning point.

Marcos Da Costa, another resident of Bissau, said he simply wants a peaceful process “so that we can all live as Guineans.”