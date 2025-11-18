Matt Smith becomes South Africa’s first winter Olympian in years

Matt Smith, a 34-year-old from Cape Town, is set to make history as South Africa's first cross-country skier at the Winter Olympics in over a decade. His unexpected rise marks a milestone for a country known for its rugby prowess rather than snowy sports.

Nicknamed the "Snowbok," Smith secured a quota spot for Team South Africa at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Northern Italy, a remarkable achievement for an athlete who began cross-country skiing less than 3 years ago.

Smith, who dreamed of wearing the Springbok rugby jersey as a boy, pursued a successful career in tech startups before relocating to Norway in 2022. There, faced with icy winters, he embraced cross-country skiing. The early learning curve came with plenty of falls and setbacks. Inspired by Mexican Olympic skier Alan Daniel Corona, Smith reached out to Snow Sports South Africa to pursue accreditation as a national athlete. He committed to self-funding his Olympic campaign and demonstrated his fitness to earn a Federation Internationale de Ski (FIS) code in 2023.

Now training rigorously in Oslo's Holmenkollen, one of the sport's heartlands, Smith will represent a sport seldom pursued by South Africans. The last to do so was Oliver Kraas, who competed at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

"When I started, I was embarrassed to wear the South Africa kit," Smith recalls. "I was wobbly, but I realized it's about rising, not how you fall. Now I'm proud to show my country's colors."

Smith's goal isn't medals, but to inspire athletes from smaller nations and pave the way for South African participation in winter sports. Off the slopes, Smith is a motivational speaker who uses his platform to champion the benefits of determination and perseverance, both in sport and in life.

Although he will face powerhouses like Norway's Johannes Høsflot Klæbo at the Games, Smith is focused on being the top finisher among small-nation entrants, including competitors from Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Peru.

"I want to smile, wave, and represent South Africa with pride, because that's the true Olympic spirit," Smith says. Beyond results, he hopes his Olympic journey will encourage broader South African engagement with winter sports and inspire others to chase unlikely dreams.