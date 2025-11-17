Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Congo triumphs over Nigeria in dramatic penalty shootout to reach World Cup playoffs

Congo national team members pose for a photo as they celebrate with their coach Sebastien Desabre after being qualified for the FIFA 2026 soccer World Cup   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

FIFA Club World Cup

Congo advanced to the World Cup intercontinental playoffs after beating Nigeria in a Sunday night penalty shootout.

Chancel Mbemba struck the decisive spot kick to seal a 4-3 shootout victory for Congo after the final playoff match of African qualifying ended 1-1 after extra time in Rabat, Morocco.

Congo's victory secured its place in FIFA's six-team intercontinental playoff tournament in March that will send two teams to the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Nigeria led after three minutes of the game through Frank Onyeka's goal before Mechak Elia leveled for Congo in the 32nd.

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, the leading scorer in the UEFA Champions League, was substituted at halftime.

Mbemba had scored in added time in Congo's 1-0 win against Cameroon on Thursday to secure a place in the final. This time, he was the hero in the shootout.

Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia have already qualified for the World Cup from Africa.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..