Sudan’s North Darfur faces humanitarian collapse as displacement soars

In Sudan’s war-torn North Darfur, desperation is mounting as tens of thousands flee escalating violence. Displaced residents are calling for urgent humanitarian aid, warning that the situation in overcrowded camps is deteriorating rapidly.

The United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM) says humanitarian operations in the region are on the brink of collapse, threatening to leave thousands without food, water, or shelter. Aid groups say time is running out to prevent further suffering.

In Tawila, about 70 kilometers from El-Fasher, newly arrived families are struggling to survive in barren displacement camps with little access to clean water, sanitation, or medical care.

“We are in urgent need of water, it’s more important than anything else right now,” said Sohaiba Omar, displaced from El-Fasher. “We also need toilets and medicines, as people here are sick and suffering. We need mattresses and blankets, too, since it’s winter and we came with nothing.”

Volunteer Batoul Mohamed described the dire food shortages. “Some people say they haven’t had any food. We call on international organizations to support charity kitchens so they can reach more displaced people,” she said.

The IOM has appealed for increased funding to address the growing crisis, warning of “an even greater catastrophe” if its call goes unanswered. The Rapid Support Forces’ (RSF) recent capture of North Darfur’s capital, El-Fasher, left hundreds dead and forced tens of thousands to flee amid reports of atrocities, according to aid groups and U.N. officials.