Blossoming jacaranda trees brighten up the streets of South African cities

Jacaranda trees are a symbol of spring in the South African province of Gauteng. These subtropical trees start blooming each September, especially in Pretoria and Johannesburg, where their lavender flowers add a touch of colour and joy.

Despite their popularity in the country, jacaranda trees are not indigenous to South Africa. They were only introduced in the 1800s from Brazil.

"There was an artist who'd been doing a lot of paintings [...] of these trees and flower in Brazil and there was a horticulturist down in the Cape who brought seed, the first seed that we know of in Africa around about 1810 or so," said Jason Sampson, the head of botanical gardens at the University of Pretoria.

"Trees started to slowly trickle their way northwards from there," he added.

These resilient trees are considered an invasive species — they are not naturally part of the South African ecosystem but have adapted and can survive without human help.

The species now has a strong cultural value in Gauteng, and people are permitted to plant and grow the trees within city limits.

The trees became a significant part of the modernisation of Pretoria in the 1900s, with samples given to residents to grow in their homes.

With Gauteng’s humid weather and rainy springs, the purple giants are thriving, creating a beautiful lavender carpet on windy days and perfect shade on a hot day.

"Jacarandas make me feel inspired," said Johannesburg resident Naledi Mnisi. "They represent a new season, a time of growth, and when you are running in the morning, it's easier to get up and get going as opposed to like winter where it's gloomy and dark."

The purple flowers bloom for about two to three weeks before the leaves come out, making the experience even more special.