Pope Leo XIV hosts South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at Vatican

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was received by Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Saturday, a diplomatic engagement emphasizing cultural exchange and mutual understanding that stood in stark contrast to a brewing political storm following the United States' announcement it would boycott the upcoming G20 summit in his country.

The meeting at the Apostolic Palace, described by the South African government as an effort to "foster mutual understanding," featured an exchange of gifts and a cordial chat.

The warm reception occurred just a day after U.S. President Donald Trump declared that no American officials would attend the G20 in South Africa, a decision that extends to Vice President JD Vance, who was scheduled to attend in Trump's place.

U.S. justifies boycott with claims of farmer persecution

President Trump justified the boycott on his social media platform, calling the choice of host a "complete disgrace" and citing alleged "abuses" faced by white Afrikaner farmers.

His administration has long accused South Africa of permitting the persecution and assault of this minority group.

In line with this stance, the U.S. has indicated that a majority of its limited annual refugee intake would be white South Africans.

South Africa rejects allegations as "completely false"

The South African government has repeatedly and firmly denied these claims.

President Ramaphosa has stated he directly told Trump that information about the alleged discrimination is “completely false.”

Officials express surprise at the allegations, noting that white South Africans generally enjoy a significantly higher standard of living than Black citizens more than three decades after the end of apartheid, underscoring the profound disconnect at the heart of the diplomatic rift.