DRC: deadly fire ravages Bukavu neighborhood, claiming 14 lives

Democratic Republic Of Congo
A devastating nighttime fire swept through the working-class Funu neighborhood of Bukavu, killing 14 members of two families and leaving a community in mourning amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the rebel-controlled city.
In the smoldering aftermath Monday morning, Red Cross volunteers and local youth worked solemnly through the charred debris of collapsed homes, recovering victims' remains.
The fire, which erupted around midnight, rapidly consumed multiple dwellings in an area known for unregulated construction and frequent electrical hazards.
Survivors Recount Harrowing Escape
"I heard noises, woke up, and spotted the fire," recounted survivor Patrick Gedeon, who escaped but returned to find 14 neighbors dead.
Another resident, Olivier Bangalwa, described the terrifying moment residents became trapped: "When I saw the staircase engulfed in flames, those on the upper floors could no longer flee." The victims were predominantly women and children.
Urban safety crisis compounded by conflict
The tragedy highlights Bukavu's persistent urban safety challenges, where rapid, unregulated construction and makeshift electrical installations create constant fire risks.
The disaster is further complicated by the city's security situation—since February 2025, Bukavu has been under AFC-M23 rebel control.
While the rebel group has committed to providing victims with dignified burials, resident Ngwabuluka Jean echoed community appeals for government intervention: "We have nothing remaining."
