Two top opposition leaders arrested in Cameroon as post-election tensions mount ahead of results

Two top opposition leaders in Cameroon have been arrested, their Union for Change political platform said in a statement on Friday. The news is further adding to post-election tensions in the country.

Anicet Ekane and Djeukam Tchameni both endorsed Issa Tchiroma Bakary who claims to have defeated President Paul Biya in the October 12 vote. Union for Change says they were both arrested at home by armed security forces.

Opposition party African Movement for New Independence and Democracy (MANIDEM) said several of its members have been kidnapped by local security forces, and accused authorities of trying to intimidate Cameroonians.

Tchiroma claims to have won based on results he said were collated by his party; Biya's party accused him of trying to disrupt the election.

Cameroon's electoral body is expected to announce the final election results on Monday, but opposition supporters have been staging protests, warning against an attempt to rig the vote.

Protests

Protests were held Saturday in Bafoussam, the capital of the West Region, as motorcyclists flooded major roads, calling for a credible election process.

Protesters clashed with security forces in other cities earlier in the week. Some protesters were arrested and one person was killed in the northern city of Garoua, authorities said.

The victim, a 30-year-old primary school teacher identified as Zairatou Hassana, was not among the protesters and was only out to check on her sister who was yet to return from school, Amadou Adji, her uncle, told The Associated Press.

"Her death makes me keep a bad souvenir of this regime like all other Cameroonians," he said.

On Friday, Tchiroma hinted at attempts to arrest him. In a Facebook post, he said such a move would constitute "an assault against the entire Cameroonian people."

"The people are simply asking you to recognize their victory," he said.

Authorities in the north have blocked the sale of contraband fuel, possibly because of its use by protesters. But as the ban brings the local economy to a halt, it will likely exacerbate tensions.

Tchiroma has called for nationwide protests on Sunday.