One dead as Cameroon awaits election results in chaotic tensions

A young teacher was shot and killed in Garoua on Tuesday during chaotic demonstrations. The bullet was reportedly fired by a police officer. The tensions between president Paul Biya and opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma are meanwhile reaching new levels.

Zouhairatou Hassana is the first victim of the post-election chaos in Cameroon. The young teacher died when she was shot - by a police officer, according to neighbours - during demonstrations on Tuesday in Garoua, following a high-tension presidential election in the country.

Cameroon is currently still waiting for results of the vote, which are set to be officially released on Thursday, 23 October.

Cameroon's national election commission has already released preliminary numbers, designating Biya, Africa's oldest and one of the longest-serving heads of state, as the winner with a little more than 53% of the votes. Tchiroma received 35,19 % of the votes.

According to exclusive information obtained by Francophone magazine Jeune Afrique, president Biya offered the position of prime minister to Tchiroma while definitive results were still to be released. Tchiroma however refused the offer, according to the report.

The opposition candidate has instead criticised the results and cast doubts over the veracity of the percentages released by the commission.

Paul Biya has been president of Cameroon since 1982. He is harshly criticised for his autocratic regime and for clinging to power.