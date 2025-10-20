Cameroon awaits results amid high tension and rival victory claims

Tension remains high in Cameroon as the country awaits the official announcement of election results by the Constitutional Council, now scheduled for Thursday, October 23rd. In the aftermath of the vote, candidates continue to claim victory, fueling uncertainty among the population.

Issa Tchiroma, the candidate of the Cameroon National Salvation Front (FSNC), has once again addressed his supporters and the national authorities. Since Sunday, Tchiroma has published what he claims are official polling station reports in his possession, which, according to him, show a substantial lead in the polls.

Meanwhile, the National Vote Counting Commission is hard at work verifying and compiling election results.

Earlier Monday, Tchiroma made a direct appeal to outgoing President Paul Biya, who has led Cameroon for 43 years, urging him to respect the will of the people and leave office with honor and integrity. Tchiroma warned against ending such a long reign with blatant electoral fraud.

He also called on Cameroon's neighboring countries, particularly Nigeria and Chad, as well as the African Union, European Union, United Nations, France, the United States, and other international partners, not to remain silent. He insisted that their voices could play a crucial role in safeguarding peace in Cameroon.