Cameroon: Paul Biya declared as provisional winner of presidential election

Eight days after Cameroon’s presidential election, the National Vote Counting Commission released provisional results pointing to the victory of incumbent president Paul Biya.

The Commission said Biya arrived first with over 53% of the votes, in front of his main opponent Issa Tchiroma Bakary at 35%.

These preliminary results are already disputed. Opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma has been claiming victory for the past week.

"I want to say this with gravity and simplicity: the people have made their choice. And that choice must be respected," he said in a statement just two days after the election.

On Sunday night, he started releasing his own tally which placed him in first place with about 60% of the votes.

Tchiroma has called official figures inaccurate and called for greater transparency.

The controversy has stirred tensions in Cameroon. Demonstrations erupted across the country in recent days, with some protesters accusing authorities of electoral fraud.

In several major cities, protests ended in clashes with security forces.

The Constitutional Council should publish official results by 26 October.

If validated, the outcome would see Paul Biya extend his 42-year rule at the helm of Cameroon. At 92 years old, Biya is already one of the longest-serving leaders in Africa.